Former Sen. Alessandra Biaggi Whines About Student Debt After Buying $1.14 Million Home

Drowning in student debt or floating in your luxury, in-ground, heated pool? Why not both!

Former New York state Democrat Sen. Alessandra Biaggi took to Twitter to complain about the massive student loan debt she has acquired over the past 11 years.

“In 2012, I graduated from Fordham Law School with $180,000 in student loan debt,” she tweeted. “In 2023, my balance is $206,000.”

In 2012, I graduated from Fordham Law School with $180,000 is student loan debt.



I’ve been paying loans for 11 years. Even paid two of them off completely.



In 2023, my balance is $206,000. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) June 30, 2023

Of course, the tweet comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel more than $400 billion dollars in American student loan debt was unconstitutional.

Now, I’m not here to argue with Biaggi on the ridiculous interest rates those loans carry. We can agree on that.

Then again, she did sign on the dotted line when she agreed to pay back those loans in full.

Interestingly enough, she also signed on the dotted line for a $1,137,500 estate in upscale Bedford, N.Y., just last year.

The 2,468-square-foot ranch sits on 4.3 acres of land and comes complete with two wood-burning fire places and an in-ground heated pool.

“A master bedroom features a full walk in closet, and full bathroom with jacuzzi. A modern kitchen is adorned with Quartz countertops and a ‘copper farmer style sink,’ according to The New York Post.

Rough life.

So needless to say, Biaggi’s whiny attempt at garnering sympathy fell on deaf ears.

Maybe Alessandra should ask whomever forced her to go to a private law school to pay her loans?



Or maybe she could have paid back what was owed instead of moving into a $1.3 million dollar home? https://t.co/5omOcSBsk0 https://t.co/BpLP9tSZkP — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 30, 2023

BREAKING: Woman spends more than she makes. https://t.co/PlV4qM685x — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 30, 2023

You need Dave Ramsey, not Joe Biden. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 30, 2023

Biden’s debt forgiveness plan would have canceled $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

So even if the Supreme Court hadn’t struck down the plan, $10,000 would hardly make a dent in Alessandra Biaggi’s debt.

But what’s a poor girl to do when she just can’t find a decent, luxury home for — you know — $800,000?