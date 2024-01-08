Former Seahawks Punter Calls Out Team For Cigar Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals, Missing Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

After closing out the regular season with a 21-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, a number of Seattle Seahawks players decided to light up cigars inside the locker room in celebration. Since the win didn’t mean anything with Seattle still missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record, former punter Jon Ryan took serious exception with the celebration.

While players appeared to be smoking cigars to celebrate the victory, cornerback Tariq Woolen noted on his Instagram story that the celebration was tied to Julian Love being selected to the Pro Bowl and recently welcoming a new child.

Ryan didn’t get that memo, or if he did, he simply didn’t care.

He shared a photo of a group of players smoking inside the locker room and explained that he was “shaking with anger” while suggesting that the “Seahawks way is a bit different these days.”

The Seahawk way is a bit different these days I guess. I could say a lot of things right now because I’m shaking with anger but I’ll just say I’m really disappointed. pic.twitter.com/ePoFQw7UPE — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) January 8, 2024

Plenty of people replied to his post on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Ryan was overreacting. Ryan, who spent 10 seasons in Seattle, admitted he was a “drama queen.”

Love himself even explained the cigars were a celebration of the birth of his son.

It turns out that Ryan wasn’t the only person with ties to the Seahawks to not agree with the celebration.

According to FOX 13 reporter Ian Furness, others inside the locker room weren’t pleased with a few of the players lighting up cigars after missing out on the postseason.

This will be discussed a lot. Will just add-Not everyone in the locker room was happy with the “celebration” and cigar smoke following a season when they fell short of the postseason. Everyone will have an opinion but I know there are many vets in there who share Jon’s opinion https://t.co/qfXTzXwqpH — Ian D Furness (@IanKJRFOX) January 8, 2024

This season marked the second consecutive year that Seattle has posted a record of 9-8. The franchise has now missed out on the NLF playoffs twice in the last three years and hasn’t won a postseason game since 2019.