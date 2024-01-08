Former Seahawks Punter Calls Out Team For Cigar Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals, Missing Playoffs

2 Comments

After closing out the regular season with a 21-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, a number of Seattle Seahawks players decided to light up cigars inside the locker room in celebration. Since the win didn’t mean anything with Seattle still missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record, former punter Jon Ryan took serious exception with the celebration.

While players appeared to be smoking cigars to celebrate the victory, cornerback Tariq Woolen noted on his Instagram story that the celebration was tied to Julian Love being selected to the Pro Bowl and recently welcoming a new child.

Ryan didn’t get that memo, or if he did, he simply didn’t care.

He shared a photo of a group of players smoking inside the locker room and explained that he was “shaking with anger” while suggesting that the “Seahawks way is a bit different these days.”

Plenty of people replied to his post on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Ryan was overreacting. Ryan, who spent 10 seasons in Seattle, admitted he was a “drama queen.”

Love himself even explained the cigars were a celebration of the birth of his son.

It turns out that Ryan wasn’t the only person with ties to the Seahawks to not agree with the celebration.

According to FOX 13 reporter Ian Furness, others inside the locker room weren’t pleased with a few of the players lighting up cigars after missing out on the postseason.

This season marked the second consecutive year that Seattle has posted a record of 9-8. The franchise has now missed out on the NLF playoffs twice in the last three years and hasn’t won a postseason game since 2019.

  1. A Seahawks spokesperson said the cigars were to celebrate safety Julian Love and the birth of his first child two weeks ago and were in no way meant to be perceived as “victory cigars.”

    Love confirmed in a post on the social media platform X after the game in response to a post from a member of the media that he had distributed the cigars.

    “Insinuating that we’re celebrating not making playoffs is weak,” Love wrote. “… These cigars were given to me to celebrate the birth of my son & I waited until the end of the season to share a moment with my guys.”
