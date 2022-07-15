Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown Defends Lamar Jackson After Getting Slammed By Ex-Raven Bernard Pollard

After Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got into a Twitter spat with ex-Ravens safety Bernard Pollard, the QB’s supporters showed out to defend the notion of Jackson as a top-10 talent at his position.

One of the allies standing up for Jackson is former teammate and Ravens wideout Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

After Pollard declared on Twitter that Jackson’s quarterbacking skills stopped receiving talent from wanting to join the Ravens, Hollywood Brown responded and called the accusation baseless.

watch 6 minutes 41 seconds of a top-10 QBpic.twitter.com/UXcenwrpe0 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 11, 2022

“Facts! The Narrative they tryna create on my dawg is ridiculous,” Brown said, quoting a Twitter user’s response supporting Lamar. “He can run the show in any type of offense he just so happen to be in the one he in and doing it at a top level ! And Every Wr [wide receiver] whoever played with him knows that..”

Jackson found his receiver’s support and quoted it with a heart and two ‘one-hundred’ emojis, calling Brown’s words a double-dose of truth for a bitter Pollard.

In his three seasons with the Ravens, Hollywood Brown tallied 2,361 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Brown eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in 2021.

Brown, who operated as Jackson’s No. 1 target for the majority of his tenure in Baltimore, was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in a surprising move by the Ravens.

Early Thursday, Jackson tweeted that he “can’t never have fun” after his Twitter exchange with Pollard on Wednesday.

Jackson has been having a bit too much fun on social media this offseason, concurrent to his negotiations with the Ravens for a contract extension after an impressive four-year run with the team.

The 2019 NFL MVP has amassed 105 total touchdowns and a regular-season record of 37-12 since joining the Ravens in 2018.

