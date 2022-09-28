Former Playboy Bunny Comments On Conor McGregor’s Pic That She’s Thankful For ‘Men Who Still Have Testosterone’

Conor McGregor hasn’t stepped foot inside the octagon since July 10, 2021 at UFC 264 when his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier ended with him breaking his leg. He vowed to fight again and it looks like he’s well on his way to doing so.

Conor’s leg has healed and he’s training for his return to the octagon. UFC president Dana White said earlier this year that he was hopeful that Conor would make that return by the end of this year or early next year.

Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan in 2021. (Zuffa LLC)

From the looks of it the 34-year-old Irishman has been putting in a ton of work towards his eventual comeback. He’s in phenomenal shape right now and has resumed training.

People have started to take notice too. Partly because Conor has been posting content of himself shirtless and training.

One of those taking note of Conor’s work, and high levels of testosterone, is English model and former Playboy Bunny Angie Best. She commented on a recent picture of the trash talking fighter.

Angie, 70, says she’s thankful for men who still have testosterone. The comment reads, “Thank god for men who still have testosterone.”

Thank god for men who still have testosterone 👏🙏🫶 — Angie Best (@AngieBest) September 25, 2022

There’s been some speculation about whether or not his testosterone levels were obtained naturally. Especially after it was revealed that USADA hasn’t tested Conor at all in 2022.

Natural or not – and for the record a fighter would never take PEDs – Angie is into it. She’s apparently not buying the whole toxic masculinity argument.

Give her a man with plenty of testosterone. She could pass down some knowledge to a few in the younger generations.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Former Playboy Bunny Angie Best poses for photos ahead of her return as the iconic Bunny Mother exclusively at the Telling Tales event at Playboy Club London on September 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Playboy)

