Former Packers TE Mark Chmura Advocates For Late Hit On Brock Purdy To Set Tone In NFL Playoffs

A rested San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers this weekend. It’s a tall order for the Packers who steamrolled the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, but former Packers tight end Mark Chmura thinks he knows how his former team should get the evening started: by leveling Niners QB and taking a 15-yard penalty.

Interesting strategy for sure…

Chmura spent 7 seasons in the NFL, all of them in Green Bay. Now, he’s a radio host on ESPN Milwaukee.

I don’t know if he has been preparing his takes for the Divisional Round game against San Francisco since before halftime against the Cowboys like Kyle Shanahan has. Whatever the case, this take is certainly of the “hot” variety.

Chmura was a member of the 1995 Packers squad that went to San Francisco and defeated the 49ers. He said that this was done through intimidation. Chmura said that’s key this time around too, if the Packers want to advance past the 49ers.

"You guys are gonna think I'm crazy…" Always a hot start when Chewy starts a thought on @JenGabeChewy with that.



“That’s why you guys are gonna think I’m crazy,” Chmura said. “A 15-yard penalty — and I don’t condone this, but I kind of do in the playoffs — a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on Brock Purdy is not a bad thing.”

I mean… by definition it is, but I kind of get what he’s saying.

Advocating For An Illegal Hit Aside, Chmura Might Have A Point About What Packers May Need To Do For

Being in favor of an illegal late hit — one that could potentially injure someone — may not be the greatest idea in the world. Handing over 15 freebie yards to a dangerous offense isn’t either.

However, Chmura is right that getting all over Purdy like stink on a monkey could be key for the Packers.

Is it easier to shut down Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk or is it easier to make life difficult for the guy who serves as the conduit through which the entire offense runs?

Chmura may have been a bit off base by advocating for anything for any kind of illegal hit on the Niners QB. That said, we see this sort of thing in hockey all the time. It’s why teams will sometimes opt to start their 4th line. To set the tone.

Although, as Chmura noted, this usually isn’t a postseason tactic the way it can be in the NFL.

“It’s kind of like the reverse of hockey. “What don’t they do in hockey in the playoffs?” he asked his co-hosts, one of whom correctly guessed that the answer he was looking for was “they don’t fight.”

“They don’t fight, right. This is kinda like, sometimes a 15-yard penalty is worth it early in the game if you knock the living crap out of the guy.

“Then he — kind of like sticking your helmet in the ribs of Nick Bosa — is like, “Oh, I’m hearing ghosts.”

You have to think the Packers will certainly come out fired up. They’ll need to get a strong start against the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers.

