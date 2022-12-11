Former Packers RB Posts Bail For Alleged Cop Shooter

Former NFL running back Ryan Grant is receiving some much-deserved flack for giving half a million dollars to bail a man accused of shooting a police officer out of jail.

According to The New York Post, Grant put up $500,000 to help post bail for Nelson Pizarro.

Pizarro opened fire on police who were serving a search warrant and shot NYPD detective Dominick Libretti in January. He had seven previous arrests on his record at the time. He was originally sent to jail without bail, however, this was changed upon appeal.

His bail was set at $2.5 million cash or $5 million bond.

Thankfully, Detective Libretti survived the incident. However, the injuries he sustained were thought to be potentially career-ending.

The detective was hailed as a hero for having used a ballistic shield to protect himself and fellow NYPD personnel.

Former NFL running back Ryan Frant getting flack for helping to bail out Nelson Pizarro (inset), a man who opened fire on police officers and wounded a detective. (Getty Images)

Grant Draws Ire Of Police

With a dangerous man like Pizarro back on the streets, police officials are justifiably outraged.

“The fact that an individual who shot an NYPD detective is walking the streets of our city is a slap in the face to every dedicated member of law enforcement,” president of the Detectives Endowment Association Paul DiGiacomo said.

“What’s more disgraceful is that former NFL player Ryan Grant funded the bail of an attempted cop-killer, drug dealer who pushes his deadly poison in our communities.

“It begs the question, would Mr. Grant spring this criminal if his family member was the victim or just when it’s a hero detective protecting the public?”

There hasn’t been any clear connection between Grant and Pizarro. However, Grant hails from Rockland County, New York — not too far from Staten Island where the shooting took place.

Grant played his college ball at Notre Dame, and signed with the New York Giants out of college. He never played for them and signed with Green Bay and played from 2007 to 2012. Grant was part of the 2011 Packers team that went on to win Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers.

