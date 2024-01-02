Former Olympic Cyclist Killed In Australia After Being Hit By Car Reportedly Driven By Her Husband

Videos by OutKick

Former Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins has died after being hit by a car in her native Australia. According to local reports, that car was driven by her husband.

Authorities responded to a report of a woman who had been hit by a car Dec. 30, according to a news release.

“A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in hospital overnight,” the release reads.

The victim was later identified as Hoskins. Her family released a statement on the AusCycling (the sports governing body in Australia) website.

“Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life,” it reads. “She was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honour her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched.”

The Australian Olympic team also sent its sympathies.

The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide.



Our condolences go to Melissa’s family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/oh8Z8w2qf8 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) December 31, 2023

Hoskins Husband — A Former Cyclist — Reportedly Arrested After The Incident

A 33-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident. He was charged with dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life. The then-unidentified man also posted bail and has a court appearance scheduled for March.

According to NBC News, this person was identified in local news reports as Hoskins’ husband, Rohan Dennis. He is a former cycling world champion who also competed at the Olympics.

Hoskins was a member of the Australian Olympic Team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She retired from competitive cycling in 2017.

Both Hoskins and Dennis were scheduled to appear at the Tour Down Under later this month. According to a statement from organizers, Dennis will no longer be attending.

