Former Ole Miss Football Star Jerrell Powe Arrested On Kidnapping Charge

Former Ole Miss nose tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested in Mississippi Thursday and charged with kidnapping.

Officers from the Ridgeland Police Department responded to Chase Bank at 1:40 p.m. after a call that someone was being held against their will. The victim told responding officers that his kidnappers took him and forced him to take out money.

Police said the victim identified the suspects as Powe and Gavin Bates. Both men were arrested at the scene and are being held at Madison County Detention Center.

Powe will make his initial appearance before a judge Tuesday.

Former Ole Miss tackle Jerrell Powe faces a kidnapping charge in Mississippi. (Credit: Madison County Detention Center)

Powe entered Ole Miss as a five-star recruit. Because of some academic eligibility issues, he didn’t become a full-time starter until his junior year. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2009 and 2010.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, recording eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles.

After retirement, he returned to school at Ole Miss to continue his education. He graduated in 2018 with a degree in general studies.

Interestingly, Powe tweeted this advice less than a week before (allegedly) kidnapping a guy to steal his money.

Good Morning 🌍 Make your next move be your best move — Jerrell Powe (@jpowe57) January 6, 2023

Not your best move, my guy.