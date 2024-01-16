Former NHL Player Colby Cohen Calls Out ‘Scum Of The Earth’ Pro-Palestinian Protesters Shouting Outside A Cancer Hospital In NYC

Videos by OutKick

A large group of pro-Palestinian protesters thought it would be a good idea to shout their anti-Jewish rhetoric outside of a cancer hospital in New York City. The group was rightfully called out by thousands of people on social media on Monday, including former NHL player Colby Cohen.

The video, which has been viewed over 4 million times in around 14 hours, shows the group being led by a (very loud) woman who stops in front of The Memorial Sloan Kettering Center on the Upper East Side shouting, “make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows.” Other protestors in the group can be heard shouting “shame, shame, shame.”

This is just one of the countless pro-Palestinian marches seen in New York City after Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, launched an attack against Jews in Israel on October 7.

The protesters were part of an event, advertised as a ‘Flood Manhattan for Gaza MLK Day march for healthcare’ that also targeted Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan for “supporting Zionism” and “genocide.”

Protesting outside of hospitals while patients battle cancer and other ailments is sickening on every level imaginable. Colby Cohen, a former Boston University standout and second-round pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, described the protesters as “scum of the earth.”

If you are wondering what scum of the earth look like, it’s these people harassing and yelling at children at Sloan Kettering getting cancer treatments. Hard to fathom there are adults that condone and support that type of behavior. https://t.co/vcKUuG6qG1 — Colby Cohen (@ColbyCohen36) January 16, 2024

Another aggressive video showed the end of a scuffle that resulted in a NYPD officer taking one protester to the ground that then caused many others to swarm the scene. Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested during the protest, cops said.