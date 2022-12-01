Former NFL Player Damian Parms Arrested For Swiping Luggage At An Airport

Former NFL player Damian Parms appears to have fallen on hard times.

Parms was arrested for theft after going through someone’s luggage at the airport. He allegedly brought the bags into the bathroom before stealing their phone charger and leaving the luggage at a different carousel.

Parms then left Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson’s International Airport, only to return later. Cops became suspicious as he was wandering around the arrival section of the airport.

Former NFL player Damian Parms has been arrested for theft after taking someone’s luggage at an Atlanta airport. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As seen in released body cam footage from the officers, Parms is confronted and asked if he had a plane ticket. When he says no, officers responded that he has, “no business even coming to a carousel.” Police eventually pieced together that Parms may have had something to do with the luggage that was rummaged through.

Parms was eventually arrested and charged with theft.

Damian Parms never played in an NFL game, only in preseason. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PARMS WAS SIGNED BY THE ALTANTA FALCONS IN 2015

Clearly there’s something more going on here with Parms. Especially since he left only to then return again a few hours later. Who willingly wants to go to the airport multiple times in a day when they don’t even have a flight? It’s like going to the DMV. The hell you putting yourself through that for unless it’s an absolute necessity?

This is such a bold move by Parms. Personally, I probably wouldn’t have even noticed if my phone charger went missing. I’d be like, “oh I forgot it at home or that I must have left it on the airplane.”

Between 2015 and 2019, Parms was part of the Atlanta Falcons, the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers as a defensive back. He never played in the regular season, only appearing in the pre-season a handful of times.