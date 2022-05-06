Former NFL Player Chris Long Accidentally Chugs Full Can Of Dip Spit

For all of the Copenhagen and Grizzly users out there, you know the feeling.

The feeling when you go for a swig of your ice cold Miller Lite, before you realize you done messed up. Rather than getting a sip of liquid gold, you’ve accidentally downed some of your own dip spit. And boy does that make for a long, long night.

Former NFL player Chris Long got a taste of the feeling while filming an episode of his Green Light podcast Friday morning — which makes it 10x worse — and as you could imagine, his reaction, as well as the other hosts, was priceless.

Tune in to @greenlight this morning to hear me heroically not interrupt @MaconPlays big announcement pic.twitter.com/hm8cf3DMQw — Hydrated King Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 6, 2022

Rather than beer, Long appeared to be expecting a dose of Liquid Death, but came up short. Long immediately knew he screwed up and was left speechless. He then — which is procedural — got up and likely went to find the nearest John to yack in.

One of Long’s co-hosts eventually caught on and said that if he was going to yack, well, you might as well do it in plain sight.

“Are you going to throw up?” he said. “That’d be great. Do it on camera!”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.