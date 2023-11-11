Former NFL First-Round Pick DJ Hayden Dies In Car Crash At Age 33

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL cornerback DJ Hayden was one of six people killed in Houston early Saturday morning in a horrific car crash. Hayden was 33.

Hayden’s former University of Houston teammates Zach McMillian and Ralph Oragwu were also killed in the crash.

Police are still gathering information on the circumstances surrounding the accident. According to Houston Police Asst. Chief Megan Howard, a Chrysler 300 went speeding through a red light around 2 a.m. when it hit an Acura SUV.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two more died after being taken to a local hospital. Another woman was transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police told the Houston Chronicle.

Hayden was a two-time All-Conference USA honoree with Houston before the then-Oakland Raiders selected him No. 12 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. In December 2021, the Washington Commanders signed Hayden to their practice squad. They released him in April 2022.

In 92 career NFL games, Hayden totaled 328 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

McMillan was an all-American Athletic Conference second-team selection as a cornerback while playing for the Cougars for 2010 to 2013. He totaled 51 tackles and five interceptions. Oragwu played on the offensive line from 2009 to 2013.

