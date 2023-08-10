Former NFL CB Buster Skrine Gets Busted For Cashing Fake Checks In Canada

Videos by OutKick

Authorities in Canada busted ex-NFL cornerback Buster Skrine.

The former New York Jets cornerback was arrested in Toronto on Wednesday, accused of opening multiple bank accounts to cash fraudulent checks — a scheme Skrine, 34, has reportedly been running since Sept. 2022.

Authorities arrested Skrine at Pearson International Airport before hopping on a flight back to the United States.

According to USA Today, Skrine faces 14 charges; four counts of fraud over $5,000; seven counts of making false statements to procure money; three counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000; and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Buster Skrine in a brief stint with the Titans, 2021. (Getty Images)

Skrine accrued $100,000 by opening accounts with different Canadian banks. He used his status as an ex-NFL player to pass off the checks as valid. Skrine later withdrew portions of the checks before they cleared.

Durham Region Police Service apprehended Buster Skrine. They worked with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Peel Regional Police to make the arrest.

NFL fans likely wouldn’t assume that Skrine relied on juicing Canadian banks after an 11-year career in the pros, but here he stands.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Skrine in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for the Browns, Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. Skrine’s final appearance on the field came in 2021.