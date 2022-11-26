Former New York Mets Pitcher Sells Himself With Black Friday Ad

Former New York Mets pitcher Trevor Williams is trying to make a deal that one Major League Baseball team can’t resist.

BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY! 2 for 1 Deal: Buy one Trevor Williams the RHP and also get Trevor Williams the LHH Corner Outfielder! (deal expires at midnight EST) — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) November 25, 2022

The 30-year old Williams selling himself as the best 2-for-1 package in the league.

Potential buyers can not only utilize the free agent’s pitching experience as both a starter and reliever, but also apparently he is a left-handed hitting corner outfielder!

The only thing is, although Williams has hit in the Majors before, he’s never played the outfield. Maybe that’s included in the harder to read, “fine print” of the ad.

Free agent pitcher Trevor Williams tweeted himself as a Black Friday sales ad to potential MLB teams. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Williams wasn’t terrible when he pitched for the Mets last season. He finished at 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 30 appearances, including nine starts. He didn’t hit last year because of MLB instituting the designated hitter to the National League in place of the pitcher batting.

Mets fans immediately took to social media to implore their billionaire team owner Steve Cohen to re-sign Williams.

Others simply loved the ingenuity of the ad in general.

Unfortunately for Mets fans, the team most likely won’t be bringing the hybrid pitcher back. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the organization believes that Williams will go to a team where he can strictly be a starting pitcher. That’s why they signed Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Miami Marlins last week.

The Mets have believed that Trevor Williams will pursue opportunities to full-time start elsewhere and have been looking for options to fill that hybrid starter/reliever/depth role. Hernandez is now an option. https://t.co/Ty3iXlZQ5h — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 18, 2022

Hopefully Williams uses some of his cleverness when he’s on the mound to stump the opposing batters and rack up strikeouts!