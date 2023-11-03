Former Nets Cheerleader Claims To Have Hooked Up With Multiple Players During Her Time With The Team

Videos by OutKick

The NBA is technically back. I’m more of the season doesn’t start until Christmas kind of guy, but we’re a handful of games into the 2023-24 season right now and we’ve already got one of what will probably be several viral stories making the rounds.

This comes courtesy of a podcast appearance by a former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader, who claims to have hooked up with multiple players during her time with the team, and a parody NBA account on X with a name very similar to a popular NBA news and rumors account.

The parody account, which asks for people to follow for “the fakest NBA news,” dug up an interview on the podcast The Leo & Danny Show from last year. It featured former Nets cheerleader Jen Rufo talking about her time with the team, which included relationships with players.

The post included the caption, “Former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader reveals that she had sexual relations with ‘multiple’ Nets players last season. She wouldn’t specify names but said ‘they weren’t bench players.'”

Former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader reveals that she had sexual relations with “multiple” Nets players last season.



She wouldn’t specify names but said “they weren’t bench players”. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZmMMzhJuNx — Legon Hoops (@LeqionHoops) November 2, 2023

Rufo, who I learned after putting my Big J belt buckle on used to dunk off of a trampoline and land with a split, is now a personal trainer and fitness model. She was with the team from 2011 to 2015.

So during the podcast appearance she was talking about players from those seasons, not last season. Who would have guessed that a fake news account would have just made up a headline?

Some fell for the headline including Nets small forward Mikal Bridges, who decided to insert his name into things.

Bridges responded to the clip by stating that he was on the Phoenix Suns last season, which is partially true. He was traded to Brooklyn in February.

I was a Phoenix Sun https://t.co/NH8YU4QtN1 — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) November 2, 2023

The Former Nets Cheerleader Isn’t The Only One To Make Claims About Hooking Up With Players

If you remember the Suns had their own drama surrounding an alleged hookup with an Instagram model during Bridges time in Phoenix. The IG model claimed to have had sexual relations with seven of the players.

Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams remembers. He responded to Bridges’ post with a picture of the Instagram model.

Say what you want to about the NBA, it certainly has its flaws, but this kind of off the court entertainment is some of the best you’re going to run into on the internet.

So Rufo wasn’t talking about last season. She did, however, admit to hooking up with two NBA players and two NFL players during that interview.

That’s all the spark a parody account needs to create a viral post and drag a couple of NBA players into it. If this is going down a little more than a week into the season we’re in for a big year for the league off the court.