Former NBA Player, MSU Star Keith Appling Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison Over Murder Case

Nearly two years after killing a man, former Michigan State star point guard and NBA player Keith Appling received up to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Appling received his official sentence on Friday (Mar. 3) from Wayne County Judge Michael Hathaway, sentencing Appling to 18 to 40 years in prison. The former basketball player will serve two additional years for a felony firearms charge.

On Feb. 13, Appling pled guilty to the two charges. Days after, Appling attempted to withdraw from the murder plea, but Judge Hawaway denied the motion.

Appling killed 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds in Detroit during an altercation with the extended family member. On May 22, 2021, Appling shot Edmonds multiple times and fled the scene that Saturday evening. Appling was arrested 55 miles west of Detroit (near Chelsea, Michigan) around 10 a.m. the following day.

His girlfriend, Natalie Bannister, drove Appling after the shooting. She later lied to police regarding her involvement and was charged with being an accessory to the shooting and lying to officers. Bannister received 1.5 years of probation after pleading guilty to lying to the authorities.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym released a statement following Appling’s sentence.

“What an extremely sad turn of events for a man that once had a promising future,” Worthy said in her statement. “This was a senseless crime, and the fact remains that his victim will never know another day of life.”

