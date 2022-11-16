Former NBA Player Donte Greene Charged With Attempted Robbery

Donte Greene, a former first round NBA draft pick, has been charged with attempted robbery in Goshen, Indiana.

Greene, who was selected 28th overall in the 2008 Draft, attempted to rob a gas station last week. According to a police report, Greene lunged at a worker inside of a Phillips 66 station on November 8th. He then demanded the clerk “give him all the money.”

The store Clerk tried calling 911 but Greene threatened that he should not call the police. Workers from within a Taco Bell that is connected to Phillips 66 witnessed the attempted robbery and called police.

Donte Green faces an attempted robbery charge. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images).

NBA Career Was Brief

After one standout season at Syracuse under coach coach Jim Boeheim, in which he averaged better than 17 points and 7 rebounds, Memphis selected Greene late in the 2008 first round. He was immediately traded to Houston, then shipped to Sacramento just a few months later.

The 34-year-old Greene spent the majority of his NBA career with the Kings, playing in a total of 253 games. Greene holds career averages of 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. He started 82 games between 2008 and 2012. Once his NBA career concluded, Greene spent nearly a decade playing for various teams overseas.

In addition to playing in the NBA and overseas, Greene also played in The Basketball Tournament with other notable former Syracuse University players.

Prior to lunging at the gas station clerk and being arrested, the 6’11 Greene was seen walking around the store and removing his shirt. Greene did not have a weapon and he has not been charged with any alcohol-related crimes.

Following his arrest, Greene was booked into Elkhart County jail.

Should Donte Greene be convicted, he faces between one and six years in prison.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF