Former NBA Player Alexey Shved Attacked By Thug In Russia

Videos by OutKick

Russian-born ex-NBA player Alexey Shved suffered a severe head injury after a thug attacked him outside a Moscow restaurant on Monday night.

Former Knicks Seriously Injured After Thug’s Attack

The 34-year-old Shved, who played in the NBA for five seasons, left the establishment when an anonymous attacker struck the athlete, causing him to fall and injure himself.

Alexey Shved (6’6″) of the New York Knicks drives past Jeremy Lin of the Los Angeles Lakers (2015) (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Shved’s current team, CSKA Moscow released a statement on the attack, as relayed by Eurohoops. The team noted that Shved was taken to a hospital after the attack. Shved contacted authorities, and an investigation has been launched.

The statement read:

“Our team’s guard Alexey Shved suffered from a hooligan attack committed on him last night at the exit of one of the Moscow restaurants. Alexey suffered a serious head injury as a result of a fall and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

“The player contacted the police to investigate the incident. Due to the injury, Shved will not be able to take part in the next games of the team. We wish Alexey a speedy recovery!”

CSKA players and coaches visited Shved the following day. Photos from the hospital showed Shved in a neck brace.

CSKA players and coaches visit Alexey Shved at hospital after he was attacked by a few men leaving a restaurant on May, 1st. pic.twitter.com/TUbZBU1Gsg — Artem Komarov (@art_basket) May 3, 2023

(Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Shved has been with CSKA Moscow since 2021. He played his final season in the NBA in 2015 as part of the New York Knicks. Alexey Shved’s last stint in the NBA wasn’t all that bad: playing 26.4 minutes in 19 games with the Knicks, and averaging 14.8 points, along with 4.6 assists, per game.

The veteran guard will not be active for the Moscow team’s upcoming VTB United League’s third-place playoff series. VTB is comprised of Russian, Belarusian and Kazakh teams.