Former NBA All-Star Michael Redd Is Selling His Ohio House With Plenty of Space For Parties

Are you looking for a mansion that’s part corporate headquarters, part Jiffy Lube and all housed inside a building that looks like a Midwest modern high school? Former NBA All-Star Michael Redd has just the house you need and it’s in suburban Columbus, Ohio.

With an asking price of $6,000,000, Redd is offering up this completely customized house built in 2007 that will have you living like a legit Ohio millionaire. We’re talking about a 10,000 sq. ft. spread with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four garage spaces in the Jiffy Lube wing of the estate, an elevator, and HOA fees that run just $83 per month.

Recent Ohio lottery winners just might’ve found their new home.

From Michael Redd’s realtor Alan D Hinson of New Albany Realty:

A 10,000+ s.f. stunner on 4.4 acres in the heart of the New Albany Country Club community. Designed by George Acock and inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s idea of a residence and its property harmoniously merging into one, this home is an oasis nestled among woods and water.

This exceptionally well-maintained home features recently updated elegant living spaces with the highest quality finishes throughout. The outdoor spaces are designed for entertaining and relaxing including all the features that one would expect from an estate of this caliber.

Those of you looking to get away from it all without getting away from it all will love this place. It might be in a high-end golf community, but there’s an Olive Garden just a couple of miles from home. There’s also a Costco and Whole Foods just six miles from the house. The Easton outdoor mall, where you’ll feel like going to the mall, but you’ll have to walk around outside, is in the same vicinity.

You’ll be living the high life.

Now for the bad news, if you plan on financing this house on a 30-year mortgage — even with 20% down ($1.2 million in cash), you’re still looking at a $41,000 monthly mortgage before you even start talking to landscaping companies to keep the place looking great. It’s going to get expensive.

Then you have to start figuring in what it will cost to throw parties at this place and we’re talking huge monthly costs. There goes your yearly pay raise.

But, buy Redd’s house and you’ll be living like a guy who averaged 19 points a game over a 12-year career. Keep in mind, Redd made $102 million over his NBA career. These places aren’t cheap to own, especially when they come attached to a Jiffy Lube.

Via Zillow / Listing by Alan D Hinson from New Albany Realty

