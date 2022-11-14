Former National League Stolen Base Leader Chuck Carr Has Died At 55

Former big leaguer Chuck Carr, who led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, has died at the age of 55.

Carr spent 8 seasons in the Majors with the Mets, Cardinals, Marlins, Brewers, and Astros from 1990 to 1997.

He was born in San Bernadino, California, and played high school ball at Fontana High School in Fontana, California. He was then drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 9th round of the 1986 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Carr eventually made his way to the Majors and debuted with the Mets in April 1990, but continued to bounce between the minors and the big league club.

“Chuckie,” as he was known, is best remembered for his speed, which he used both offensively and defensively. His wheels helped him make catches in the outfield, lay down bunts, and, the thing he’s best remembered for, steal bases.

In 1993 as part of the Florida Marlins’ inaugural roster, Carr led the National League with 58 stolen bases. He was thrown out 22 times while trying to steal too. That was also a league-leading total.

The following season — which was shortened thanks to a lockout — he stole 32 bases.

Carr went on to play in Milwaukee and Houston. He memorably homered off of John Smoltz in Game 3 of the 1997 NLDS.

Chuck Carr was reportedly battling health issues leading up to his death.