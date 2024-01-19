Former MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross, Who Called Samoan NFL Player A Victim Of Anti-Black Racism, Complains The Network Questioned Her ‘Intelligence’

Videos by OutKick

MSNBC previously cast Tiffany Cross as the resident Race Lady on the weekends, complementing Joy Reid, who proudly holds down the Race Sistren on weekdays.

The network fired Cross last year, a surprise to the industry. Simply put, sending a profound race hustler out the door is rare these days. It’s not easy to do.

Jemele Hill, the president of Planned Parenthood, and Al Sharpton co-signed a letter “demanding” MSNBC explain why it fired a black woman.

But network President Rashida Jones, a black woman, did not respond.

Cross opened up about her firing for the first time during an appearance on the “Native Land Pod,” whatever that is, this week.

She told the hosts she suspects “white conservatives” were behind her ousting.

How exactly did white conservatives, who neither run nor watch the network, orchestrate her dismissal?

Unfortunately, Cross never explained. She just said it.

She then complained that the network “questioned [her] intelligence” before firing her:

“I wanted to cover things like inhumane treatment in prisons, that’s something that disproportionately impacts my community. Mental health among Black men, the erasure of Afro-Latinos in the Latino community, land battles of the indigenous, Native Americans trying to get their family artifacts back from museums right here in America. Black farmers, reaching Latino voters, things like that,” Cross said. “When I would fight these battles, I know ya’ll know exactly what I mean, I was spoken to in the most condescending ways. I mean, anything from being told the definition of news… I would have somebody sit across from me and explain to me how news works,” she continued. “I had my intelligence questioned.”

We can’t confirm nor deny if the honchos actually talked down to Cross. But we’d understand if they did.

See, Cross gave her bosses a lengthy list of reasons to wonder if she were smart enough to host a show on cable news.

OutKick readers remember Cross from October of 2022, when she delved into the Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s history of concussions.

Cross blamed Tua’s coach, Mike McDaniel, for his concussions. She accused McDaniel of being a white man with “disregard for black bodies and black life“

There were, of course, two problems with Cross’ rant.

One, McDaniel is not white. He’s bi-racial.

Two, Tagovailoa is not black. He’s Samoan.

MSNBC host says Tua wasn’t protected because he’s black and has a white head coach. She went 0-2. Tua isn’t black and he has a black head coach. Amazingly stupid TV here from MSNBC: https://t.co/D3kLP1A2eG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 11, 2022

One of the better #RaceBaitsGoneWrong you’ll find.

Some of Cross’ other highlights include asking progressives to “pick up a weapon and get involved in the “war for the survival of the country.”

And calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “castration.”

And telling black viewers that local white politicians are trying to “replace” and violently hurt them.

Oh, and telling white people it’s not their place to question why a black person would slap another black person, regarding Will Smith and Chris Rock.

And yet, Cross says she can’t understand why her former bosses would “question her intelligence.”

Must be racism.