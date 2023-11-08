Former MMA Star Absolutely Demolishes Knife-Wielding Robber

Videos by OutKick

Talk about picking on the wrong person!

A knife-wielding lunatic randomly went after Javier Baez a few days ago in a Miami parking lot.

The only problem? He picked on Baez, who is a former MMA fighter.

Grab the popcorn and enjoy, folks!

Whoa Javier Baez in Miami got attacked by some random with a knife but shows why wrestling is important to know pic.twitter.com/zxVcE2T3AW — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 3, 2023

JAVIER BAEZ DESTROYED THIS GUY

“Guy was out there screaming on the phone, literally was fighting for a while with some woman,” the bantamweight fighter told a CBS affiliate. “He tapped on my door window. I told him to leave me alone, and then he came at me with a knife. I told him to leave me alone. I’m calling the cops. I hope he doesn’t break my window. That’s all I cared about.”

The suspect ended up breaking Baez’s car window, so Baez broke the suspect’s face.

Surveillance footage released that has now gone viral shows the suspect, 50-year-old Omar Marrero, lunging at Baez after he stepped out of his car. The 5-2-1 fighter then reacted like he’d done a thousand times before in the gym and blocked Marrero’s arm, grabbed him by the chest and did something akin to The Rock Bottom.

He choked him out until police arrived.

‘IT’S ALL INSTINCTS’

Whether it’s a trained fighter or a psychopath with a knife, when it comes down to it…Baez proves it’s all about survival of the fittest.

“When you train so many times, it becomes just a reflect. Once it came to that, it’s all instincts. I couldn’t do much but just react,” Baez continued. “I’ve been training my whole life; black belt jiu-jitsu, wrestled in college, I’ve got eight pro fights, MMA masters. I’ve got great training partners.”

We haven’t heard much from Baez in recent months but if I’m him, I’m rolling with this as much as I can.

Quick, somebody call Jake Paul.