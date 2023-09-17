Former MLB Manager Charlie Manuel Suffers Stroke During Medical Procedure

Videos by OutKick

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel is reportedly going through a serious health crisis.

Manuel, who is 79-years-old, last managed in Major League Baseball in 2013, although did serve as a coach for the Phillies in 2019.

The team announced on Saturday that Manuel had suffered a stroke during a medical procedure in Florida.

“The Phillies have been informed that while undergoing a medical procedure today in a Florida hospital, Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke,” the official team X account posted. “The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot. The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 02: Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, former players Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley and actors Miles Teller and Rob McElhenney pose for a photo after the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)



Charlie Manuel Still A Legend In Philadelphia

Manuel was the manager for the Phillies’ 2008 World Series winning team featuring Chase Utley, Cole Hamels, Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins, among other stars.

He led the team to the 2009 National League pennant as well, before losing to the New York Yankees in the World Series.

The team also won the NL East every year from 2007-2011, with the organization adding him to their “wall of fame” in the 2014 season.

Hopefully Manuel makes a full recovery.