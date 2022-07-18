Former MLB All-Stars Are Proud Papa’s Of The Top Two Picks In the Draft.

5-time All-Star Andruw Jones was expecting to hear is sons name Druw called out with the first pick overall by the Orioles in the MLB draft. The O’s spurned the consensus pick and went with 7-time All-Star Matt Holliday’s son, Jackson.

The child Matt Holliday is holding here was just picked 1st in this year's #MLBDraft 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MaQYa5ewhW — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2022

Jackson has been around major league parks for most of his life. “I remember being in the clubhouse ever since he got to St Louis,” he said. “So, I feel like it’s definitely an advantage, and I’ve gotten to see what it takes to get to the major leagues and how players, even when they’re at the top of their game, how hard they still work to maintain it.”

Jackson Holliday was a high school sensation in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Scouts considered him the best shortstop in the class with a big bat. In 40 games this year as a senior, he batted .685 with 17 home runs, 79 RBI’s and 30 stolen bases.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 17: A view of the draft board and stage after the selection of Druw Jones as the second pick overall during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft at L.A. Live on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

With the second pick overall, the Arizona Diamondbacks got the guy everyone thought was going number one in Druw Jones. The High School senior from Wesleyan High School in Peach Tree, GA, played center field and is a 5-tool player with a potential for 30-home runs and 30 stolen bases.

For the first time ever, sons of former Major Leaguers were selected with the first two picks of the 2022 #MLBDraft (Jackson Holliday #1 & Druw Jones #2). Additionally, Holliday joins Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as the only sons of former Major Leaguers selected #1 overall — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 17, 2022

