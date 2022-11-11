Former Missouri Basketball Player Kills Wife In Apparent Murder-Suicide

James ‘Jed’ Frost, a former Missouri basketball player, is believed to have shot his wife before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

Frost, 51, and wife Beth were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, according to the Dallas Morning News. The two were found on the second floor of the Dallas County medical examiners office, where Beth worked. Authorities say Frost also shot another employee before turning the gun on himself.

That employee sustained multiple injuries and their condition is unknown.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price told reporters they believe Frost entered through an employee entrance, but said investigators are still looking at surveillance video.

Former Missouri college basketball player James Frost shot his wife, Beth Frost, in an apparent murder-suicide. (KXAS-TV)

James Frost played on Elite 8 Missouri basketball team

Frost, a walk-on, played for the Tigers from 1990-94 before becoming a teacher and coach at a pair of high schools after he graduated. He also coached at both Iowa State and Hawaii.

During Frost’s senior year, Mizzou went 28-4 and made it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament.

According to police, the Frosts were still married but estranged. Beth reportedly filed for divorce last May, citing a “conflict of personalities.” The Frosts had two kids, a 5-year-old and 9-year-old.

Court records also showed a child custody evaluation was ordered last month.