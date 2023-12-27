Former Miss Bolivia, 22, Arrested For Arms Trafficking & Could Be Tied To A Drug Trafficking Ring

Videos by OutKick

Beauty and bullets — allegedly.

The pageant world was rocked over the weekend when news began to leak out of Bolivia where beauty queen Alondra Mercado Campos, a 22-year-old former Miss Bolivia and current Miss Charm Bolivia 2023, has been arrested for arms trafficking.

Media outlets out of her home country say Campos, who goes by Alondra MC on social media channels, is being held at the Trinidad Women’s Prison in Beni, Bolivia on charges relating to the large number of guns an ammunition found in her house. Campos’ boyfriend is also being investigated for drug trafficking and he’s still on the run.

Because she was found to have possession of the arms — and 110 rounds of AK-47 ammunition — at her house, Bolivian officials can hold Campos for 30 days before her pretrial hearing, according to Semana, a news outlet out of Colombia.

“We have information and according to the videos of a cell phone that has been kidnapped by the arrested person, there are videos that the former beauty queen and the accused of drug trafficking in clandestine parties with these weapons (those found in raid),” prosecutor Gerardo Balderas said of the charges against Campos.

That’s right, the beauty queen is believed to be tied to a drug trafficking ring and because she escaped during a November raid on her residence, the police aren’t taking any chances with this woman. They sent her to the women’s prison due to concerns she will escape from jail.

Things could get worse for Campos. A Brazilian news outlet reports that investigators found “possible traces of drugs” in her car which could lead to authorities charging her as a drug dealer.

While Campos sits in jail, her boyfriend and another woman. It’s unclear if it’s the boyfriend’s sister or Campos’ sister who is on the run.

What a case we have here.

Alondra Mercado Campos is considered the face of the country. The star. The woman who has 40,000 Instagram followers and a glamorous life. Now she sits in jail awaiting charges that she was helping run the arms operation of a possible drug ring.

Explosive!

After a year of beauty pageants featuring dudes with dongs and a Miss Universe pageant loaded with wokeness, it’s nice to get back to the basics of biological female beauty pageant contestants making headlines.

Stay tuned. It feels like this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Mercado Campos.

This has all the makings of a movie.