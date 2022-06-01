Former Mets Manager Mickey Callaway Fired Again

Just over a year after being banned from Major League Baseball for two seasons, former Mets manager Mickey Callaway received more bad news.

After managing the team to a disappointing 16-17 start, Callaway was fired by Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League on Monday. The 47-year-old was hired by the organization in October of 2021 to oversee the team’s winter league. Callaway was later promoted to head the summer league team.

His Monday firing is the latest stumble in Callaway’s coaching career. Since 2019 he’s been let go by the Mets, Angels and Mexico’s Acereros de Monclova.

New York fired Callaway after two average seasons in which the Mets couldn’t sniff the postseason. He then caught on with Angels as a pitching coach, but was fired after an MLB investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.

As OutKick previously detailed, the investigation into Callaway’s behavior included allegations by at least five women that Callaway had acted inappropriately towards them, including sending shirtless photos of himself and requesting nudes.

Last May, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred placed Callaway on the restricted list, keeping him out of MLB for at least two seasons. He is eligible to apply for reinstatement after the 2022 season, at the earliest.

