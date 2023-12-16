Former Marketing Manager Left 100 Hour Work Weeks Behind For A Life Of Selling Content Online

Videos by OutKick

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, you can make a ton of money on the internet selling content to strangers. There’s no more long hours in the office working at a job you hate.

A former marketing manager, who goes by the name Carmela Clutch these days, is one of many of the success stories over the last several years. She left her 100 hours a week schedule behind in 2019 after she experienced burnout.

The 35-year-old thought she had done all the right things in order to live the American dream. She got her degree, busted her ass at work, but was left making less than $40,000 a year.

Former marketing manager turned content creator (Image Credit: Jam Press/Carmela Clutch)

“We are sold a lie – go to school, get the grades, be a good person and you’ll have a good life and America will provide for you,” Carmela told NudePR. “But the way I lived was not a dream, it was a nightmare.”

“My fancy marketing degree got me large name jobs but I was living less than hand-to-mouth – I was coming up short. I sub-leased a cheap room, I had no spare time, I wasn’t enjoying my life.”

Despite her unhappiness with corporate life, it wasn’t until after a cancer diagnosis that she decided to quit her job. The last straw came when she wasn’t able to get time off for the necessary medical treatment.

Carmela moved home with her parents while she figured out her next move. She went back to school briefly to study medicine before realizing it wasn’t for her.

Carmella Clutch Is Living The Content Creator Dream

During this time she picked up a side job working as a personal assistant for a content creator friend. Something clicked while she was helping out on her friend’s photo shoots at mansions.

“I watched her create beautiful pictures and then she was using various techniques to find people who wanted to buy them,” she said. “Then I had an epiphany – I could use my marketing degree for good and make it work for me and my brand.”

After being mistaken for an adult star by a director, she ended up receiving an offer that helped launch her brand. She hasn’t looked back since and has no place to return to the corporate world.

“Once I had a taste of success, financial freedom, and personal autonomy, I knew I could never go back to anything close to a 9-5,” Carmela admitted.

She’s making a six-figure salary these days from home while working just two days a week. That’s freed up her schedule for traveling.

“Having my freedom and flexibility is everything. I know how it felt to be a wage slave, controlled by a boss.”

And Carmella said the American dream was a lie. Here she is making a solid income while working from home with plenty of free time to travel. It sounds to me like the American dream is alive and well.

Carmella left the corporate world behind for a life of content (Image Credit: Jam Press/Carmela Clutch)

No more 100 hour work weeks for Carmella (Image Credit: Jam Press/Carmela Clutch)