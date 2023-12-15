Former Majorette Sues Penn State, Accuses Ex-Coach Of Harassment

Videos by OutKick

A former Penn State majorette captain filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming she faced sexual and gender-based harassment during her time as a member of the Blue Band.

Kaitlyn Wassel says ex-coach Heather Bean fat-shamed her and other majorettes and failed to report allegations of sexual misconduct. She claims band director Gregory Drane and Penn State administrators were aware of Beans’ actions.

(Getty Images)

Wassel alleged Bean began harassing her during the fall semester of her freshman year. Bean is accused of fat-shaming the majorette and intentionally humiliating her by forcing her to wear a uniform that was too small.

Wassel said the harassment led to the development of an eating disorder that followed her throughout college.

The lawsuit also alleges that when Wassel told her coach she had been sexually assaulted in the fall of 2018, Bean berated her and refused to report it.

(Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Other allegations of bullying included Bean prying into her social and sexual life and even blaming a lice outbreak on Wassel because she was “such a whore.”

Wassel said in the suit that she suffered panic attacks and even attempted suicide in 2021. She has since been undergoing mental health treatment.

Bean had been Penn State’s majorette coach since 1994.

She resigned in 2022.

“Bean … amassed a record of competitive successes, including winning national championships for Penn State,” Wassel’s attorney AndrewShubin wrote. “Sadly, the University prioritized the prestige Bean brought to the University over the safety and well-being of its students; it valued its reputation over its integrity and Kaitlyn and other majorettes were predictable causalities.”

The 31-page lawsuit included allegations from at least four other women who were members of the Blue Band’s majorette team

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“Investigators found Bean’s behavior violated university policy but it could not substantiate the sexual discrimination and harassment complaints because there were no witnesses to some of the interactions,” Penn Live reported.

Additionally, Penn State representatives said they could not discipline the ex-coach since she had already resigned.

Wassel is seeking unspecified damages over violations of Title IX and the equal protection clause of the Constitution.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.