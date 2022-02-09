Former LSU HC Ed Orgeron Nixes Idea Of Working For Nick Saban: ‘It Will Never Happen’

Videos by OutKick

Ed Orgeron might be a free agent, but don’t expect him to land on Nick Saban’s coaching staff anytime soon.

During an in-studio appearance with WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels this past week, Orgeron quickly nixed any thought of him coaching at Alabama.

“It will never happen. It will never happen,” Orgeron said. “That will never happen with Ed Orgeron, I promise you.”

Saban, of course, has made a career of revitalizing coaches’ careers after their stock has dropped. Take Lane Kiffin, for instance. After flaming out with the Raiders, Tennessee and USC, Kiffin’s coaching career appeared to have hit a wall.

Then Saban came calling.

Kiffin served as Alabama offensive coordinator (2014-16) before landing the head coaching job at FAU. After going 26-13 in three seasons, Kiffin was back — back on the national stage, accepting the Ole Miss job.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took a similar route, serving as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator for two seasons (2019-20) before the Longhorns took a chance on him.

But that’s not for Orgeron, who has Bayou blood running through his veins. Orgeron, who parted ways with LSU after the 2021 season with a 2019 National Championship on his resume, said at the time of his departure that he was a Tiger fan for life.

“Whoever the new coach is, I wish him all the luck in the world,” Orgeron said. “I’ll always be an LSU fan.”

All eyes are on the 60-year-old’s next move, whatever it may be. But after 37 years of coaching, Orgeron reiterated he needs to take some time off.

“I want to take a little time off,” Orgeron said. “I’m 60 years old. I’ve coached for 37 years. I think I’m going to have enough money to buy me a hamburger and every once in a while maybe a double meat cheeseburger. I want to take a little time off to find out what direction I want to be in. Today, I think I’m not going to coach, but that might be different a month from now. But right now, I want to take a little time off and spend it with my kids.”

