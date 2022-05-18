Former Kansas Soccer Player Dead At 25, Husband Charged With First-Degree Murder

A former University of Kansas soccer goalie was killed Monday and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Regan Gibbs, 25, was “mortally wounded” in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday night. Police say her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, called 911 and was arrested at the scene. Gibbs’ killing was likely the result of domestic violence, police said, although they did not provide details on how she was killed.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart, told FOX4 that when Marek called 911, he said that God told him to kill his wife. Police said that when they arrived at the couple’s apartment, Marek’s mental health was an issue.

“There obviously are some preliminary indicators that this person wasn’t mentally stable,” Lockhart said. “We call it being in psychosis, so obviously that is something we will be investigating as well as this case continues.”

Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court Tuesday and remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ women’s soccer program from 2015-18. A native of Naches, Washington, Gibbs was a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at Kansas, per the team’s website.

We are heartbroken about the loss of Regan Gibbs 💔



We share our deepest condolences to Regan’s family, friends and teammates.



More information → https://t.co/9reH5e2hry pic.twitter.com/1id7golZHE — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) May 18, 2022

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan,” Kansas women’s soccer head coach Mark Francis said. “She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

Photo courtesy of Kansas athletics.

