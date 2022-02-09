Former ‘Idol’ Finalist, 17, Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash

Videos by OutKick

Former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Kennedy has been charged with a felony DUI after crashing his pickup truck into a workshop behind a home, killing the person inside the workshop.

Kennedy, 17, auditioned as a country singer on the 2019 edition of the popular show and emerged among the final five candidates. He sustained only minor injuries in the crash, which took place in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Per CBS affiliate WSPA-TV, the victim has been identified as 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, who was rushed to hospital before dying from his injuries.

Kennedy had previously garnered national media attention when he was cancelled from the show “after video surfaced showing him sitting next to someone who was wearing a head covering resembling a Ku Klux Klan hood,” MSN wrote.

He was 12-years old at the time the video was made.

“I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse,” he said in 2019. “I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down… I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”

He is being held without bond.

“Kennedy told law enforcement on scene that he took a hit of a vape pen,” WPSA reported. “During the bond hearing, officials said it may have been a bad reaction to a mixture of his prescribed medication and the vape.”