Former GMA Hosts Who Were Fired Over Affair Are Having Non-Stop Sex With Cuffs

Former Good Morning America (GMA!) hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are THRIVING post-firing/extramarital affair.

I reckon that’s usually how these things go. When you’re a pair of cheating horndogs behind the scenes, just imagine what happens when you’re free to do whatever you want.

And buddy — they are DOING it. All of it. You name it. It’s nonstop sex at the Robach-Holmes compound, complete with handcuffs and little foreplay.

At least that’s what the two ex-GMA hosts said on their podcast earlier this month, which, frankly, sounds like a wild little listen.

“You both prefer sex more than foreplay,” OKCupid’s head of communications, Michael Kaye, told them during a post-compatibility test breakdown. “You’re both super into post-workout sex and shower sex. And people, they prefer cuffs over ropes.”

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are living their best lives

These two are just nuts. Have been for a while now, so I shouldn’t be surprised, but still. I mean, they were just two hosts of Good Morning America and then BAM — nonstop sex behind the scenes, full-blown affair, public walks of shame together, the whole nine yards. What a time that was.

Remember it? It all went down right before Christmas 2022 and was a BOMBSHELL.

According to multiple media reports that surfaced early that December, Holmes and Robach had been having an affair that started in London during ABC’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee and escalated to ass-slapping during an Upstate New York cabin retreat that was caught on video.

That’s Affair 101 stuff, by the way — don’t get caught on camera slapping another woman’s ass. I’ve never cheated, but if I was going to dabble in it, I would avoid that at all costs.

Anyway, things continued to go from bad to worse and the two were canned from Good Morning America shortly after. Instead of pouting about all the public shaming, they instead just hit the bedroom together and went to work, according to a report from the Daily Mail last March.

“’They are in the best shape of their lives, and one reason is their very active sex life,” an insider told the publication last spring, adding that it helped them prepare for the New York City marathon.

“Are they into the Kama Sutra? I can’t say. But besides their intense training, their private intimate workouts give them that extra added stamina.”

And now, we know that includes a little handcuff action after some intense shower sex.

What a way to start a Saturday.