Former Giants First-Round TE Offers Services At WR

Newly named free agent and former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram knows it’s been a rough five seasons.

Leading up to the 2021 season, New York hesitantly picked up the tight end’s fifth-year option from his rookie deal.

Engram was drafted with the No. 23 pick in 2017. The touted Ole Miss product simmered into a project-in-the-making in East Rutherford; yet after another disappointing season, the Giants came to grips with the missed pick and let Engram walk.

He is now a first-time free agent and he’s offering any curious suitors his services as a slot receiver.

According to the New York Post, Engram, 27, is informing teams that he’ll convert to the slot as part of his elevator pitch.

Engram fell 10 yards short of leading the Giants in receiving yards (722) in 2017. He showcased the speed and route running to match his first-round profile.

Then, a problem with drops (some leading to turnovers) chipped away at Engram’s reps.

Four more years in New York that never came close to his debut may serve a role in Engram’s announcement, but the prospects of a 240-lb slot receiver that can run a 4.43 will certainly entertain some GMs.

Working in Engram’s favor are the numerous looks from the slot that he saw in 2021.

Engram ran 78 percent of his routes from the slot or out wide, according to PFF’s Ian Hartitz.

Eight tight ends ran at least 75% of their routes from the slot or out wide in 2021 (min. 100 routes, PFF)



Mike Gesicki (92%)

Anthony Firkser (87%)

Kyle Pitts (80%)

Mark Andrews (79%)

Dan Arnold (78%)

Evan Engram (78%)

Logan Thomas (76%)

Juwan Johnson (76%) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 18, 2022

It also doesn’t hurt to record the fastest 40 of the 2017 tight ends draft class, including Alabama product OJ Howard.

