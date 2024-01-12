Former Eagle Rodney McLeod Unloads Textbook Trolling Of Bill Belichick With Super Bowl Photo

Videos by OutKick

There’s been a huge outpouring of tributes to now-former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod Jr. wasn’t going to miss out.

Only, he had his own way of honoring the coach… kind of.

Bill Belichick is a legend, plain and simple. Although, with some of the tributes we’ve seen, you’d think he was either on life support or had decided to never set foot on an NFL sideline ever again. Neither one of those things is true.

So, perhaps that was why McLeod decided to have some fun with his tribute to Belichick.

The only photo I have of myself and Belichick! Truly an honor to share the field with one of the best coaches of my generation and football history. I never experienced the Patriot Way but he transcended that organization! He will forever be a legend ✊🏾🫡 pic.twitter.com/u9XamZQ12z — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) January 11, 2024

“The only photo I have of myself and Belichick! Truly an honor to share the field with one of the best coaches of my generation and football history,” McLeod wrote. I never experienced the Patriot Way but he transcended that organization! He will forever be a legend.”

Now, that’s a pretty standard sentiment, but what wasn’t standard was that the accompanying picture featured McLeod and his Eagles teammates celebrating a Super Bowl LII win over Belichick’s Patriots.

That photo is incredible. I don’t mean to nerf out over it, but compositionally speaking, it’s perfect. At first glance, you think it’s just Belichick walking off the field with his trademark scowl. Then you notice the confetti, then you notice the Eagles celebrating in the background.

Hang that in the Louvre. Honestly, it kicks the bejeezus out of that crappy Mona Lisa.

I’m not sure what was deemed the 2018 “Photo of the Year” but I guarantee this is better.

I checked the World Press Photo of the Year winners in 2018. If you want a good way to bum yourself out, I recommend you do the same.

Still, I’ll take McLeod’s photo.

