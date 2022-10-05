Jim Knowles decapitated Duke’s football program with a very blunt comment about the team’s talent.

Knowles coached as an assistant at Duke for several seasons before leaving for Oklahoma State and then joining Ohio State.

What does he remember about his time in Durham? The team recruited a lot of future doctors and lawyers but not many guys who would play on Sundays.

Jim Knowles roasts Duke’s football talent. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

“We had a lot of great future doctors and lawyers, not necessarily professional football players,” Knowles told the media Tuesday when talking about his time with the Blue Devils.

Duke hasn’t had a ton of success in the NFL draft.

Well, it doesn’t get much more blunt than that. He definitely wasn’t being malicious, but he was being very honest.

Since 2015, Duke has only had a total of seven players drafted, and only two were first round picks. The most notable player drafted out of Duke in recent memory is Daniel Jones, who was taken sixth overall by the Giants in 2019.

Jones has been less than stellar during his time in the NFL so far. So, the team’s most visible guy in the NFL is a beating post for the media and fans.

Daniel Jones is the most notable NFL draft pick out of Duke. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Now, Knowles is at Ohio State, and the Buckeyes are loaded with NFL talent all over the roster. It couldn’t be a more different situation when it comes to NFL talent.

In the past two years, the Buckeyes have had 16 players drafted. Duke has to go back to 1996 to find 16 players drafted into the NFL.

However, I bet Duke has produced a lot more doctors and lawyers than the Buckeyes, and it’s probably not close.

Jim Knowles says Duke didn’t produce NFL talent. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Knowles for getting it real with the fans. We all know what he said is 100% true, and just because Duke fans might not like it doesn’t make it less hilarious.