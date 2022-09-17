Former Chiefs, Cowboys Cornerback Arrested

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested in Allen, Texas on Thursday morning for being intoxicated while driving.
According to online records, Carr was released later in the day on $1,500 bond. No word yet on his next court appearance.
Carr Joined The NFL In 2008
The 36-year-old was a former 5th round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. He started every game for four seasons before heading to Dallas. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens. A solid starter for over a decade, Carr would ultimately play 195 games throughout his NFL career.
Carr Was Paid Handsomely By Dallas
Back in 2012, Carr made headlines after signing a five-year, $50 million contract with the Cowboys. He retired after the 2020 season.
His DWI arrest is just another example of an athlete who has plenty of money to take Ubers, but still chooses to allegedly get behind the wheel drunk.