Former Chiefs, Cowboys Cornerback Arrested

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested in Allen, Texas on Thursday morning for being intoxicated while driving.

According to online records, Carr was released later in the day on $1,500 bond. No word yet on his next court appearance.

25 October 2015: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) at the ready during the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

#NEW Sources tell me former Cowboys player Brandon Carr was arrested for DWI. Carr posted bond as soon as he arrived at Collin County Jail on Thursday. @wfaa — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) September 16, 2022

Carr Joined The NFL In 2008

The 36-year-old was a former 5th round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. He started every game for four seasons before heading to Dallas. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens. A solid starter for over a decade, Carr would ultimately play 195 games throughout his NFL career.

Carr Was Paid Handsomely By Dallas

Back in 2012, Carr made headlines after signing a five-year, $50 million contract with the Cowboys. He retired after the 2020 season.

His DWI arrest is just another example of an athlete who has plenty of money to take Ubers, but still chooses to allegedly get behind the wheel drunk.