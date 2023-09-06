Former Bucs WR Mike Williams Dead, Suffered Injuries At Construction Site: REPORT

Videos by OutKick
Former Syracuse and NFL wide receiver Mike Williams, 36, passed away Tuesday after suffering injuries while working at a construction site.
Buffalo Bills beat reporter Jon Scott first reported the news.
Scott posted on X: “Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site.”
Williams was drafted in the fourth round (No. 101) of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played with the Bucs from 2010 to 2013. The Buffalo native returned home in 2014 as part of the Bills.
Williams made a final appearance in the league in 2016, signing with the Chiefs that offseason.
Williams had 771 receiving yards as a rookie in Tampa. He followed the campaign with 996 receiving yards in 2012. He signed a six-year, $40.25 million contract extension with Tampa and and was traded a year later to Buffalo.
In March 2014, Williams’ 23-year-old brother, Eric Baylor, stabbed the wideout in his thigh at the player’s residence in Tampa.
Rest In Peace
