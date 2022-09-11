Former Braves Player Anthony Varvaro Killed Driving To 9/11 Memorial

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro passed away on Sunday, as announced by the team. He was 37.

Varvaro was a six-year MLB pitcher before he retired from baseball in June 2016 to become a Port Authority New York and New Jersey police officer. He was reportedly headed to the World Trade Center Command on Sunday when a driver on the wrong side of the road collided head-on with Varvaro’s vehicle.

Varvaro first debuted with the Seattle Mariners in 2010; he spent several seasons with Atlanta (2011-14); then played with the Boston Red Sox for a season before pursuing his call of duty.

On Sunday, the Braves posted a tribute to the departed Varvaro on their Instagram:

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.

“He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela