Former Boxing Great Guillermo Rigondeaux Disfigured By Horrific Pressure Cooker Accident

Cuban boxing legend Guillermo Rigondeaux suffered nasty injuries in March when a pressure cooker splashed boiling water over his face. The incident left Rigondeaux with severe burns and he ultimately lost 80 percent of his vision.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist gave an update on the aftermath of the incident, which occurred in his Miami residence. The photo posted by Rigondeaux showed gnarly scars and peeled skin that made him unrecognizable.

Guillermo Rigondeaux's first picture since he suffered serious facial injuries when a pressure cooker exploded in his face back in March… pic.twitter.com/VDUV3IMGDb — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 5, 2022







“Every night when I close my eyes this is what I see. Sometimes it’s hard to forget,” Rigondeaux wrote as a caption to the photo, shared on social media.

Rigondeaux won Olympic gold medals for Cuba at the Games in Sydney in 2000 and the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

