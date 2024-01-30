Former Biden Medical Advisor Celebrates Vaccinated Travis Kelce, Takes Pleasure In Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

Videos by OutKick

Ashish Jha, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator under President Joe Biden, thinks that it’s funny Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles this season due to the simple fact that he isn’t vaccinated. On the flip side of that, he’s thrilled to see Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl given that the star tight end is vaccinated and sold out to Pfizer.

This isn’t us reading between the lines of some off-hand comment or anything of that nature, Jha literally tweeted the ‘joke’ on Monday morning.

Just your typical Harvard-educated doctor who served as a COVID medical advisor for the President of the United States making light of an unvaccinated person suffering what could have easily been a career-ending injury all because he didn’t agree with being forced into putting a vaccine in his body.

These covid vaccines really were amazing 😀 https://t.co/UcE6eGgzpX — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) January 29, 2024

Not even Anthony Fauci would make a comment like this, but Ashish is clearly on a different level when it comes to the absurdities involved with the COVID-19 vaccine.

This shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise. After all, Ashish was among the most vocal who called for a mandatory two-week quarantine across the United States in March 2020 to reduce the effects of the pandemic. He wanted Americans to be forced to stay inside and every non-essential business shut down for two weeks. Jha wanted to put a pause on American freedoms.

The one positive to come of Jha’s moronic tweet is the replies are filled with the vast majority of people telling Jha how ridiculous he is.

Wherein the “doctor” who had already destroyed his credibility and the credibility of public health and committed human rights crimes doubles down on an unserious approach to medicine and he thinks it’s funny? https://t.co/ty2mS8IOMb — TheCouchCoach (@Thecouchcoach11) January 30, 2024

This tweet only speaks to his incompetence. https://t.co/xyVFGbL2rQ — Ben (@USMortality) January 30, 2024

How do you explain @DjokerNole then?



This is dumb even if you’re just being cute. C’mon dude. You don’t actually think Covid vaccines give one super human athletic ability? Do you? https://t.co/zDAC06JAGb — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) January 30, 2024

