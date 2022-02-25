Former Bears GM Ryan Pace Lands New Gig With Falcons

Videos by OutKick

Atlanta is ready to soar high.

The Falcons and general manager Terry Fontenot announced on Thursday that they are hiring former Chicago Bear general manager Ryan Pace as their latest senior personnel executive, according to Bleacher Report.

Both Fontenot and Pace worked for the New Orleans Saints during the team’s championship run in 2010. They also worked together in New Orleans between 2003-2015.

Pace endured a grueling run with the Chicago Bears from 2015-2021 — producing a 48-65 record.

Apart from his infamous selection of Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick in 2017, Pace’s decision-making led the Bears to just one winning season in 2018. Chicago was 1-1 without Trubisky that year, and 11-3 with the North Carolina product (make of that what you will).

Pace was fired alongside Bears head coach Matt Nagy after the team finished 6-11 in 2021, extending their up-and-down stretch with Pace spearheading the front office.

“I am proud to have poured absolutely everything into making the Chicago Bears a better football team every single day since first stepping foot into Halas Hall,” Pace announced after Chicago’s decision.

“From the expansion of Halas Hall, to every staff hire, every roster move, every scouting trip, every draft pick was with a championship vision in mind. … We accomplished a lot, most notably an NFC North title, two playoff berths, 19 Pro Bowlers and 6 All-Pro selections.”

