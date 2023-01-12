Former Arkansas Basketball Coach Proposed To Wife On Razorbacks Logo

Former Arkansas women’s basketball coach Jimmy Dykes had a unique location for proposing to his wife.

Every man knows a lot of women take getting proposed to very seriously. They dream about it, scheme up the perfect situation and it’s a major talking point after it happens.

Jimmy Dykes revealed he proposed to his wife at Bud Walton Arena. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

However, Dykes had his own kind of plan when he popped the question to his wife. He asked at half-court of Bud Walton Arena.

“Guess where I asked my wife to marry me … On the pig at half-court. We met in Bud Walton Arena. I was announcing a game, and we walked out, she was a cheerleader at the time,” Dykes explained during a Wednesday night broadcast.

Jay Bilas said his wife never would have said yes, but Dykes pushed back noting it’s a “very romantic spot for me.”

Is this a king move from Jimmy Dykes?

While I’m sure plenty of people will scoff at Dykes’ location for popping the question, it seems important to him and his wife.

She was a cheerleader, and he was an announcer at the time they met. Clearly, Arkansas plays a significant role in their lives.

So, instead of scoffing, we should be tipping our caps because this is absolute a king move. There was no fancy restaurant, hike or anything else like this. He wasn’t aiming for an Instagram moment. He was keeping it real and it doesn’t get any really for Jimmy Dykes than the Hogs.

Jimmy Dykes proposed to his wife at half-court of the Arkansas basketball arena. (Photo by Doug Buffington/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, would most women be cool with this? As Bilas pointed out, probably not. I once jokingly floated the idea of doing something similar at Camp Randall (my idea had even more flare), and it didn’t go over well. So, don’t assume it will work for you just because it worked for Jimmy Dykes. Stick to what you know and what your future wife is interested in.