Former Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake Furious Over Black National Anthem Before NFL Game

Kari Lake went absolutely off on Thursday night, vowing never to stand for anything besides the Star Spangled Banner before an NFL game.

I hear the @NFL is still trying to force this divisive nonsense down America's throats.



I won't stand for it. Literally.



America has only ONE National Anthem and that Anthem is color blind. https://t.co/fFSHcp7sP1 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 8, 2023

The former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate took to Twitter (X) to double down after the NFL’s Thursday Night Football game included a pre-game performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the ‘Black National Anthem.’

“I hear the NFL is trying to force this divisive nonsense down America’s throats. I won’t stand for it. Literally. America has only ONE National Anthem and that Anthem is color blind,” the former television personality tweeted, while also posting a photo of her from February’s Super Bowl in which she sat cross-legged during the song’s performance.

At the time, various black conservatives supported Lake’s decision to sit claiming that it was divisive to have two separate American anthems simply based on race.

“I agree with Kari Lake. We have one national anthem, and it’s the national anthem. I am as opposed to playing both anthems as I am to the term ‘African – America’ and to Black History Month,” Utah Congressman and former NFL player Burgess Owens told Fox News at the time.

Thursday night’s dual-anthem wasn’t anything out of the ordinary as the NFL has had both songs played before every NFL game since the George Floyd protests in 2020. “We, the National Football League, believe Black lives matter. … Without Black players there would be no National Football League,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

However, the difference was that “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” was shown on television last night – sparking Lake’s outrage who was watching from home.

Lake loss Arizona’s governor bid to Democrat Katie Hobbs last year while garnering national attention for refusing to concede despite multiple lawsuits challenging Hobbs’ victory.