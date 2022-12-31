Former Alabama Great Joining Nick Saban’s Staff After Retiring From NFL

Former Alabama football great Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is headed back to Tuscaloosa.

The longtime cornerback is set to join former coach Nick Saban’s staff next season as a director of player development. Clinton-Dix made the announcement during a virtual press conference Friday.

“That’s where my life is headed: into coaching,” said Clinton-Dix, who recently signed a one-day contract with the Packers and then retired.

“Helping these kids create great decision making and making the right choices as they get ready to further their career and head to the NFL and other avenues they want to endure after football is over with.”

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix retires from Packers, joins Nick Saban, Alabama. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix retires from NFL, joins Alabama staff

Clinton-Dix, now 30, played for Saban at Alabama from 2011-13, winning two national titles. He also earned All-America honors in 2013 before the Packers selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The former safety said he first realized he wanted to one day get into coaching during a return trip to Alabama earlier this year where he met with some academic advisors.

“They were asking me what direction I was going in,” Clinton-Dix said. “I told them I was looking to flip the page from football. Focused on being a servant and of course doing what I love, and that’s helping others.

“She sat down with me and she (darn) near opened the floor and told me I have an opportunity to come back and work for Nick Saban in a director of player development role here in Tuscaloosa. So right now, we’re in New Orleans. We came down on the 26th, we have a game on Saturday against Kansas State. We’ve been down here enjoying New Orleans and getting ready for a game on Saturday.”

Clinton-Dix played for the Packers for five seasons before moving on to play with the Bears, Raiders, Cowboys, 49ers and Broncos. He finished his NFL career with one Pro Bowl.