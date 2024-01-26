Forget Kias, Some Monster Stole An Amish Family’s Horse And Buggy

Videos by OutKick

We all know about the Kia and Hyundai-stealing epidemic that has swept the nation, but hopefully what happened in Michigan recently doesn’t mean kids are going to start stealing horses and buggies in hopes of TikTok glory.

According to ABC News, an Amish family was simply looking to have a nice, early evening jaunt through the Sturgis, Michigan Walmart.

From the sound of it, they had themselves a solid trip cruising around Walmart. Although, I feel comfortable assuming that they skipped right past the electronics section.

Just a hunch…

However, when the family stepped back outside to head home, their horse and buggy were nowhere to be found.

Not being able to find your car — or in this case, buggy — is a terrible feeling. Especially if you’re Amish. You can’t use the panic button or make the horn honk so you can track it down that way.

I guess you could maybe wave a carrot in the air and listen for a neigh, but that probably wouldn’t work.

Police Tracked Down Horse And Buggy Thief

This horse and buggy was completely MIA, but what was good was that according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, a truck driver saw a suspect make off with it.

“A truck driver, parked in the Walmart lot, had seen a female steal the buggy,” they said in a statement. “He gave police a description of the female suspect.”

Even better, that suspect — a 31-year-old woman — had already had a chat with police for an undisclosed reason at the same Walmart earlier that day.

The woman was tracked down — probably not a difficult thing to do if she was behind the reins of a hot horse and buggy — and arrested. Fortunately, the horse was unharmed in the incident and it, along with the buggy, was returned to the family.

This is just a disgusting crime, and honestly, incredibly lazy. Stealing a horse and buggy is incredibly easy. There’s no key and nothing to hotwire. If you can get a rope off of a hitching post — congratulations — you’re capable of stealing a horse and buggy.

Hopefully, this is a one-time thing. I’d hate to see people have to start using whatever the buggy equivalent of a steering wheel club lock.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle