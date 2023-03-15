Forget Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee May Be Gearing Up For His Own Move

Videos by OutKick

Pat McAfee consistently interviews Aaron Rodgers, but that’s one of the few things the mega media personality has ever stuck with.

And, according to a new report, he may soon be on the move again.

McAfee may be gearing up to walk away from his four-year, $120-plus million deal with FanDuel, the NY Post revealed Wednesday. The former West Virginia and Indianapolis Colts’ punter is in the second year of a contract that pays him more than $30 million a year.

“[There are] a lot of moving pieces right now,” McAfee told the Post via Twitter DM. “Not exactly sure where it all ends up. No beef, all love with FD (and you.) Just trying to make my show and life easier. I’ll have a lot more info and direction late next week probably.”

Could Pat McAfee leave FanDuel?

Pat McAfee could leave FanDuel

Should McAfee walk away, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s spurned someone in the middle of a contract.

He’s also left deals early with Barstool, DAZN and Westwood One, while also choosing not to renew with SiriusXM last year. McAfee also hasn’t appeared on WWE’s “Friday Night Smackdown” in months except one Royal Rumble appearance.

The Post reported Wednesday that McAfee could be gearing up for a move to several big-name outlets, and has had talks with Amazon.

“Another possibility could be Google/YouTube, which just did a big deal for NFL Sunday Ticket,” the Post added.

Pat McAfee is interviewing Aaron Rodgers today as Jets rumors swirl.

While McAfee hasn’t yet announced anything, the media mogul – who also joined ESPN’s College GameDay last fall – was noticeably absent from anything FanDuel-related during Super Bowl week last month.

The Post also noted that the FanDuel logo has been removed from McAfee’s daily YouTube show in recent weeks.

Furthermore, when the Post asked McAfee if he was upset by not being included in FanDuel’s Super Bowl spots, he responded: “No sir.”

McAfee, 35, is also expecting his first child next month. Last month, the ex-punter took to Twitter to let off some steam and address his current work-life situation in one of the longest tweets you’ll ever read.