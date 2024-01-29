Ford Field Goes Bonkers After Lions Take Two-Touchdown Lead Lead Over 49ers In NFC Championship

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions sold out their Ford Field watch party for the NFC Championship Game. Despite the Lions playing over 2,000 miles away from their home stadium, the fans showed up to root on their team against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans pose for a photo at the Detroit Lions watch party at Ford Field prior to the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo: Lily Altavena / USA TODAY NETWORK)

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey is on location taking in the atmosphere.

Energy is high inside Ford Field. pic.twitter.com/PN2elJU42K — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 28, 2024

Keep in mind, that video is BEFORE opening kickoff. Once the Lions got on the board for the second time, Ford Field started rocking.

Jameson Williams took a wide receiver end-around for 43 yards and a touchdown to put Detroit ahead 7-0. San Francisco drove down the field but missed a field goal on their first possession.

Detroit, once again, reached the endzone. David Montgomery plunged in from inside the five to increase the score to 14-0.

The Ford Field crowd went nuts.

I’ve seen a few things over the years. I’ve never seen anything like what’s happening inside Ford Field. They could’ve sold out this place. pic.twitter.com/5y3uXUoagx — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 29, 2024

Important note: as you can see from the video, the Lions did not make the entire stadium available for fans. They sold out all the available tickets, but as Kinsey points out, feels like they should have just packed the entire place.

Still, it almost feels as though the game is being played right there at Ford Field. The energy in the stadium is incredible.

After the 49ers scored a touchdown to make it 14-7, Detroit punted back to San Francisco. However, a Brock Purdy interception turned into a third Lions first-half touchdown.

The drinks are FLOWING in Detroit.

I’m not sure what he said but I did make out “Let’s go Lions” pic.twitter.com/5o0mNzKnvZ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 29, 2024

The vast majority of Lions fans have never seen their team achieve postseason success in their lifetimes, so they’re understandably excited about their team reaching the NFC Championship Game.

We’ll see if the Lions can deliver the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history…