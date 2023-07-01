For The Love Of God Can We Stop Talking About Bobby Bonilla Day

Videos by OutKick

“Oh my God, it’s Bobby Bonilla Day!”

Year in and year out every single July 1st, social media and opposing fans (mostly Yankees) love to rub it in the faces of the Mets that they are still paying Bobby Bonilla.

The former third baseman was part of a historic buyout deal that led to the franchise agreeing to pay him $1.1 million every single year for 24 years after retiring in 2011. So just like the free payouts that everyone woke up to during the pandemic, Bonilla wakes up every July with a smile on his face knowing that he’s a million dollars richer.

Bobby Bonilla Day takes place every July 1st. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

THE JOKE’S OVER

Listen, I get it. I was one of those people (and also a Yankees fan myself) that was overjoyed at the annual reminder of the pathetic deal. It was funny and par for the course – another ‘Mets are gonna Mets’ example to throw to the list that keeps on growing. But honestly now it’s kind of lame and cringe.

It’s the equivalent of being a tattle-tale when one was younger. That feeling of “Oh, oh, oh! You’ll never believe what today is!” sounds just like a 3rd grader desperately running to a teacher to say that Johnny didn’t do his homework last night.

Bobby Bonilla Day has gone the route of the “It’s Gonna Be Mayyy” N Sync memes, or the nauseating “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was,” Mean Girls line.

Those that relish in Bobby Bonilla Day are the ultimate example of a “gotcha!” society. The thing is, more and more people are responding with “this aint it.”

The Mets have plenty of other concerns after a horrific season so far. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

DIFFERENT OWNERSHIP REGIME

When you add the fact that the Mets owners that signed off on the deal – Fred and Jeff Wilpon, aren’t even part of the organization anymore, it only reiterrates my point. Who cares? It’d be one thing if Bonilla actually used it for content. If I was him, every July 1st I would document going out and buying something or doing something cool while screaming “Thanks Mets!” But honestly when’s the last time Bobby Bonilla has even been around? There’s been nearly two generations of baseball fans that probably have no idea who Bonilla even is.

And why aren’t we doing the same thing about Chris Davis – who will be getting $59 million from the Orioles until 2037 – much more than Bonilla. Last time I checked there wasn’t a Chris Davis Day.

Chris Davis begins receiving deferred payments next year for a 15-year period. He will get:



💰 $9.16M/year from 2023-2025

💰 $3.5M/year from 2026-2032

💰 $1.4M/year from 2033-2037



The total is $42M. pic.twitter.com/VswKFyhZP1 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) December 13, 2022

Afterall, why focus on the Wilpons and Bonilla when it’s so much better to rip the team and billionaire owner Steve Cohen’s historic payroll, only to be in second to last place and 18.5 games out of first?

Pick your battles, everyone. Out with Bonilla, in with the joke that is the entirety of the modern day Mets.