Foo Fighters Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates Following Death Of Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters are taking a break from their upcoming tour following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band announced.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.”

Hawkins, 50, died Friday, just hours before the band was set to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, at the Festival Estéreo Picnic. Rather than touring, the Dave Grohl-fronted Foo Fighters will spend some time grieving and leaning on their loved ones, they said.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after touring Alanis Morissette. Grohl had previously been the drummer in Nirvana, and experienced the loss of Kurt Cobain as a member of that group.

The Foo Fighters were set to undertake a long tour that stretched through North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand prior to Hawkins’ death.

“Though paramedics were dispatched, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful,” wrote Yahoo Entertainment. “A preliminary urine toxicology test found 10 different substances in Hawkins’ body, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.”

